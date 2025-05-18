Watch Now
Perfect Sunday with rain on tap for the work week

More rain ahead
Spring Allergies
It was nice to stay dry and sunny yesterday but it sure was windy. That changes today and we see a perfect end to the weekend.

Starting off this morning we are in the mid 50s with much calmer winds. We see lots of sunshine again today and warm to the mid 70 range. Right around average.

Today
We stay dry to start off the work week tomorrow but by midday, chances for rain move in. Nothing too heavy or widespread but good chances for a few annoying showers throughout the afternoon.

That trend continues for Tuesday and Wednesday as well. The majority of the week will be on the cooler side with rain chances thrown in.

TODAY
Mostly sunny
Seasonal
High: 75

TONIGHT
A few clouds
Seasonal
Low: 53

TOMORROW
Dry AM

PM Showers

High: 73

