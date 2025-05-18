Perfect Sunday with rain on tap for the work week

It was nice to stay dry and sunny yesterday but it sure was windy. That changes today and we see a perfect end to the weekend.

Starting off this morning we are in the mid 50s with much calmer winds. We see lots of sunshine again today and warm to the mid 70 range. Right around average.

Baron Today

We stay dry to start off the work week tomorrow but by midday, chances for rain move in. Nothing too heavy or widespread but good chances for a few annoying showers throughout the afternoon.

That trend continues for Tuesday and Wednesday as well. The majority of the week will be on the cooler side with rain chances thrown in.

TODAY

Mostly sunny

Seasonal

High: 75

TONIGHT

A few clouds

Seasonal

Low: 53

TOMORROW

Dry AM

PM Showers

High: 73

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========