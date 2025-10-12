Perfect autumn day despite delayed fall foliage

A perfect fall day means cool, crisp mornings and pleasantly warm afternoons across the Tri-State. After starting in the 40s, the afternoon will bring plenty of sunshine with highs in the low 70s.

This pleasant pattern will hold steady through the week with dry weather and a gradual warming trend. Highs will reach the middle 70s by Monday and Tuesday, keeping things mild and enjoyable well into the week.

Many of you are waiting for more leaves to change color, but fall foliage is running behind schedule this year. Persistent warmth and dry conditions have slowed the process. Normally, colors begin to appear in mid to late October, but this year peak color may not arrive until late October or early November.

WCPO Fall colors delayed

Cooler nights in the 40s and 50s along with warm afternoons will help bring out brighter tones. Some trees are losing leaves early because of the dry weather, but healthy trees should still show vibrant color as cooler weather settles in over the season.

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warm

High: 73

SUNDAY TONIGHT

Mostly clear

Cool

Low: 49

MONDAY

Partly cloudy

Warmer

High: 74

MONDAY TONIGHT

Mostly clear

Mild

Low: 53

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========