Frost Advisory until 10 a.m.

A frost advisory is in effect across the Tri-State until 10 a.m.
Temperatures have cooled into the mid 30s and we should see patchy frost as the sunrises. The best chance to see frost is outside the Cincinnati metro. The sky is mostly clear with a nearly calm wind.
After a cold start, temperatures will warm into the upper 40s by the noon hour and then top out at 58 this afternoon. It's another below average day for late October. The sky will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy during the day too.
Rain is going to be the focal point for Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Rain arrives after the main morning drive on Thursday and we'll see off and on showers all day long. Scattered showers are likely to continue overnight and throughout Friday. We have to keep rain in the forecast for Saturday but it has less of an impact. Isolated, light rain will be possible. Otherwise the sky will be overcast with a high of 58.
The final element to address is the Halloween forecast after 3 days of rain chances. Check out if we'll see tricks or treats HERE in the Halloween outlook.
MORNING RUSH
Few Clouds
Patchy frost
Low: 35
WEDNESDAY
Mostly sunny
To partly cloudy
High: 58
WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Clouds increase
Not as cold
Low: 47
THURSDAY
Rain likely
Cool, cloudy
High: 58
THURSDAY NIGHT
Scattered showers continue
Overcast
Low: 51
