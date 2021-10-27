Frost Advisory until 10 a.m.

A frost advisory is in effect across the Tri-State until 10 a.m.

Temperatures have cooled into the mid 30s and we should see patchy frost as the sunrises. The best chance to see frost is outside the Cincinnati metro. The sky is mostly clear with a nearly calm wind.

After a cold start, temperatures will warm into the upper 40s by the noon hour and then top out at 58 this afternoon. It's another below average day for late October. The sky will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy during the day too.

Rain is going to be the focal point for Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Rain arrives after the main morning drive on Thursday and we'll see off and on showers all day long. Scattered showers are likely to continue overnight and throughout Friday. We have to keep rain in the forecast for Saturday but it has less of an impact. Isolated, light rain will be possible. Otherwise the sky will be overcast with a high of 58.

Jennifer Ketchmark Rain returns Thursday



The final element to address is the Halloween forecast after 3 days of rain chances. Check out if we'll see tricks or treats HERE in the Halloween outlook.

MORNING RUSH

Few Clouds

Patchy frost

Low: 35

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny

To partly cloudy

High: 58

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Clouds increase

Not as cold

Low: 47

THURSDAY

Rain likely

Cool, cloudy

High: 58

THURSDAY NIGHT

Scattered showers continue

Overcast

Low: 51

