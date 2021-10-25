Will it be tricks or treats for Halloween weather?

CINCINNATI, Ohio - Tri-State trick-or-treaters are always at the mercy of mother nature when it comes to bagging good weather. This time of year, there is no telling if the weather will be frightful or delightful.

October's climate data puts Cincinnati in the lower 60s for daytime highs and in the lower 40s for overnight lows.

The 9 First Warning Weather Team is tracking a weather system that will bring rain to the Tri-State Thursday and Friday but clears out early Saturday. High pressure is forecast to move back over the Ohio River Valley bringing seasonal weather just in time for little ghosts, goblins and witches to go door-to-door for Halloween treats!

Halloween Forecast: Clear and seasonal with a high of 62.

Here's the trick-or-treat hourly outlook.



4PM: 62

5:PM 62

6PM 60

7PM 57

In case you're wondering, last year's Halloween (2020) was dry too but cooler. The high was 57.

The year before, (2019) was soggy with .80" of rain and a high of 58.