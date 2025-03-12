Outstanding spring-like weather, weekend storms

Get ready for another fantastic day! We’re kicking off Wednesday with clear skies and cool temperatures in the mid-40s. This afternoon, expect mostly sunny skies, southwest winds, and highs in the low to mid-70s.

WCPO Wednesday afternoon



The warm stretch continues into Thursday, though there’s a slight chance of a spotty shower, mainly in northern Kentucky.

Looking ahead, Friday is a big day—not only could it be the warmest day of the week, but we’ll also get a great view of the lunar eclipse “blood moon” just before 3 a.m., with mostly clear skies expected. Afternoon highs will top out at 76.

WCPO Weekend Storm System

Enjoy the sunshine while it lasts. The weekend will bring two rounds of rain and storms, with temperatures staying warm Saturday before dropping to near freezing overnight Sunday once the front passes. St. Patrick’s Day on Monday is expected to be dry and cooler, with highs in the mid-50s.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly clear

Mildly cool

Low: 42

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny

Warm

High: 73

WEDNESDAY Night

Becoming cloudy

Mild

Low: 49

THURSDAY

Mostly cloudy

Slight rain/storm chance

High: 72

