Outstanding spring-like weather, weekend storms

Get ready for another fantastic day! We’re kicking off Wednesday with clear skies and cool temperatures in the mid-40s. This afternoon, expect mostly sunny skies, southwest winds, and highs in the low to mid-70s.
The warm stretch continues into Thursday, though there’s a slight chance of a spotty shower, mainly in northern Kentucky.
Looking ahead, Friday is a big day—not only could it be the warmest day of the week, but we’ll also get a great view of the lunar eclipse “blood moon” just before 3 a.m., with mostly clear skies expected. Afternoon highs will top out at 76.
Enjoy the sunshine while it lasts. The weekend will bring two rounds of rain and storms, with temperatures staying warm Saturday before dropping to near freezing overnight Sunday once the front passes. St. Patrick’s Day on Monday is expected to be dry and cooler, with highs in the mid-50s.
MORNING RUSH
Mostly clear
Mildly cool
Low: 42
WEDNESDAY
Mostly sunny
Warm
High: 73
WEDNESDAY Night
Becoming cloudy
Mild
Low: 49
THURSDAY
Mostly cloudy
Slight rain/storm chance
High: 72
