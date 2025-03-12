A total lunar eclipse is coming: How you can see it in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — Mark your calendars! This Friday, March 14, the Cincinnati metro and Tri-State area will experience its first total lunar eclipse since November 8, 2022. The next opportunity won’t occur until March of 2026.

This is happening Thursday night into Friday morning (not Friday night into Saturday).

A total lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth passes directly between the Sun and the Moon, casting a shadow that completely covers the Moon. This process can cause the Moon to take on a reddish hue, commonly referred to as a “blood moon.”

The Earth’s atmosphere scatters sunlight. That means that during a total lunar eclipse, some light bends around the Earth and reaches the Moon, giving it a reddish tint, hence "blood moon."

Timing:



Partial Eclipse Begins: 1:09 AM ET Friday

Total Eclipse Begins: 2:26 AM ET Friday

Maximum Eclipse: 2:58 AM ET Friday

Total Eclipse Ends: 3:31 AM ET Friday

Partial Eclipse Ends: 4:47 AM ET Friday

Forecast:

Currently, the forecast predicts mostly clear skies and mild temperatures during the eclipse hours. This means ideal conditions for the eclipse. Temperatures will likely be in the low to mid-50s as the eclipse peaks. This is pretty much ideal.

Viewing Tips:

Unlike last year's Total Solar Eclipse you will not need protective eyewear to view this. Try to choose a spot away from city lights with an unobstructed view of the south-southwestern horizon: That is the direction that this will take place in the sky.

While it should be viewable to the naked eye, you may also want to use binoculars or a telescope for a closer look.

Here's more of a breakdown of what to look for:

What you need to know about the Lunar Eclipse

