One more chilly day followed by a big change

It will be cold again this morning. Most of us will be in the 20s, so grab the winter gear for any Bengals tailgates.

Sunday afternoon will be mostly sunny and a touch warmer. Along with calm winds, overall it should be a decent weather day for a January home game. After the Bengals kick off in the low 30s at 1pm, temperatures top out in the upper 30s later in the afternoon.

Baron Today

A nice warm-up gets underway for the workweek, pushing temperatures above average. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny with upper 40s.

By Tuesday we push about 15 degrees above average with mid 50s, but we turn mostly cloudy. Late in the day, a weak cold front will trigger a few spotty and light showers in the Tri-State, but the rain won't be for everyone.

Baron temp outlook

Wednesday looks mostly cloudy with mid 50s.

A better chance for rain arrives Thursday and continue at times into Friday. The two wettest days coming up will also be the warmest days with upper 50s.

Cooler air starts to move back in next weekend. Saturday will be in the upper 40s. A few raindrops or snowflakes are possible. Then, we drop into the upper 30s for Sunday.

TODAY

Mostly sunny

Nice

High: 37

SUNDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Cold

Low: 26

MONDAY

Mostly sunny

Warmer

High: 48

TUESDAY

Mostly cloudy

Spotty light rain

High: 55

