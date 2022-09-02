One last dry day before storms return

We've had a stretch of dry days but that will come to a close this weekend as daily thunderstorm chances return!
Our Friday forecast starts with a partly cloudy sky and a low of 66. We'll warm to 80 by the noon hour as clouds start to build. The rest of the afternoon is mostly cloudy with a high of 87. While the forecast will be warm this evening, we are at least dry for Friday night football games.
Labor Day Weekend means that there are a lot of outdoor plans this weekend and you'll need to pay attention to the weather. Each day carries at 50% chance for showers and storms will the best chance on each of these days in the afternoon hours. While severe weather doesn't look like a big issue for us, any heavy downpours or lightning strikes will impact what you are doing outside. Temperatures will end up in the mid 80s each of these afternoons.
For those wanting to take in the big fireworks show on Sunday evening, here's what we are looking at. While the best chance for storms is in the afternoon hours, showers could linger into the evening hours, especially with a stalled out boundary over the Tri-State. Basically, don't rule out rain!
MORNING RUSH
Partly cloudy
Mild
Low: 66
FRIDAY
Partly cloudy
To mostly cloudy
High: 87
FRIDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Warm
Low: 67
SATURDAY
Partly cloudy
Scattered storms
High: 84
SATURDAY NIGHT
Slight rain chance
Mostly cloudy
Low: 67
SUNDAY
Mostly cloudy
Scattered storms
High: 83
SUNDAY NIGHT
Slight rain chance
Mostly cloudy
Low: 66
