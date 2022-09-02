One last dry day before storms return

We've had a stretch of dry days but that will come to a close this weekend as daily thunderstorm chances return!

Our Friday forecast starts with a partly cloudy sky and a low of 66. We'll warm to 80 by the noon hour as clouds start to build. The rest of the afternoon is mostly cloudy with a high of 87. While the forecast will be warm this evening, we are at least dry for Friday night football games.

Labor Day Weekend means that there are a lot of outdoor plans this weekend and you'll need to pay attention to the weather. Each day carries at 50% chance for showers and storms will the best chance on each of these days in the afternoon hours. While severe weather doesn't look like a big issue for us, any heavy downpours or lightning strikes will impact what you are doing outside. Temperatures will end up in the mid 80s each of these afternoons.

For those wanting to take in the big fireworks show on Sunday evening, here's what we are looking at. While the best chance for storms is in the afternoon hours, showers could linger into the evening hours, especially with a stalled out boundary over the Tri-State. Basically, don't rule out rain!

MORNING RUSH

Partly cloudy

Mild

Low: 66

FRIDAY

Partly cloudy

To mostly cloudy

High: 87

FRIDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Warm

Low: 67

SATURDAY

Partly cloudy

Scattered storms

High: 84

SATURDAY NIGHT

Slight rain chance

Mostly cloudy

Low: 67

SUNDAY

Mostly cloudy

Scattered storms

High: 83

SUNDAY NIGHT

Slight rain chance

Mostly cloudy

Low: 66

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========