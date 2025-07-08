No rain today, but storms return in 24 hours

Tuesday morning starts with patchy fog, especially for those who saw rain on Monday.

The sky will be partly cloudy today, and we should get through the day without rain. The cold front has settled to our south, giving us a break from storms. However, heat and humidity are still present. Temperatures will warm to 86 this afternoon, with heat index values in the low 90s.

Scattered showers and storms will return on Wednesday. Another area of low pressure is traveling across the Great Lakes region, bringing a cold front into the Ohio Valley. This will mean scattered showers and storms from sunrise to sunset. Temperatures will reach the mid-80s, and yes, it’s still going to be very humid. Severe weather is not expected.

Isolated storms will still be possible on Thursday and Friday, with temperatures in the mid-80s.

Additional showers and storms are expected on Saturday as another area of low pressure passes through our region.

MORNING RUSH

Patchy fog

Very muggy

Low: 71

TUESDAY

Partly cloudy

Very muggy

High: 86

TUESDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Very humid

Low: 70

WEDNESDAY

Partly cloudy

Scattered storms

High: 84

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Muggy

Low: 69

