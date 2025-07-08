Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
No rain today, but storms return in 24 hours

Still warm and muggy
Posted

Tuesday morning starts with patchy fog, especially for those who saw rain on Monday.

The sky will be partly cloudy today, and we should get through the day without rain. The cold front has settled to our south, giving us a break from storms. However, heat and humidity are still present. Temperatures will warm to 86 this afternoon, with heat index values in the low 90s.

Scattered showers and storms will return on Wednesday. Another area of low pressure is traveling across the Great Lakes region, bringing a cold front into the Ohio Valley. This will mean scattered showers and storms from sunrise to sunset. Temperatures will reach the mid-80s, and yes, it’s still going to be very humid. Severe weather is not expected.

Isolated storms will still be possible on Thursday and Friday, with temperatures in the mid-80s.

Additional showers and storms are expected on Saturday as another area of low pressure passes through our region.

MORNING RUSH
Patchy fog
Very muggy
Low: 71

TUESDAY
Partly cloudy
Very muggy
High: 86

TUESDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Very humid
Low: 70

WEDNESDAY
Partly cloudy
Scattered storms
High: 84

WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Muggy
Low: 69

