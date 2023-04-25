Nice jump up in temperatures

It's another chilly start to the day in the Tri-State with lows ranging from 30 to 34 degrees. The sky is partly cloudy.

Clouds will build quickly today as a weak system passes to our north. This will give us a mostly cloudy sky for much of the day. And we'll also see a few light showers passing at times. The rain chance is around 20 to 30% north of the Ohio River. Even if you do see rain, it will be light and short-lived. Today's high does improve to the low 60s.

Tonight's low only drops to 40 under a mostly cloudy sky.

Wednesday starts mostly cloudy but we'll see more sun for the afternoon hours as temperatures warm to the low 60s again.

Thursday is another day with highs in the low 60s. Low pressure is building to the south of Thursday and this should bring in spotty showers for the afternoon and evening hours, especially in our southern locations.

Off and on rain chances will be around for Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will cool to end the weekend with a high of only 56 on Sunday.

