Nice and pleasant, rain arrives Sunday

Drying out this afternoon with some sunshine and mild temperatures. Get ready for rain and windy conditions on Sunday across the Tri-State.
Greg Singleton | WCPO
<p>A view from The Ascent tower of Cincinnati's skyline </p>
After a cloudy start, expect partly to mostly sunny skies this afternoon with highs in the mid-50s and breezy.

Look at this way, soak up the sunshine today before rain chances ramp up on Sunday.

Expect rain on Sunday
Rain arrives Sunday morning

Rain Sunday
Here’s what to expect:

  • Steady showers, heavy pockets
  • Isolated thunderstorms possible
  • Wind gusts near 25 to 30 mph

As we look ahead to Reds Opening Day on Thursday, it’s going to be a chilly start to the day before warming nicely during the afternoon. expect highs to top out near 60.

SATURDAY
Clouds early, then clearing by midday
Nice and pleasant
High: 55

SATURDAY NIGHT
Becoming mostly cloudy
Low: 32

SUNDAY
Rainy & Windy
Chance Thunderstorms
High: 55

SUNDAY NIGHT
Rain tapers by dinner

Mostly clear
Low: 40

