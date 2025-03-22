Nice and pleasant, rain arrives Sunday

After a cloudy start, expect partly to mostly sunny skies this afternoon with highs in the mid-50s and breezy.
Look at this way, soak up the sunshine today before rain chances ramp up on Sunday.
Rain Sunday
Here’s what to expect:
- Steady showers, heavy pockets
- Isolated thunderstorms possible
- Wind gusts near 25 to 30 mph
As we look ahead to Reds Opening Day on Thursday, it’s going to be a chilly start to the day before warming nicely during the afternoon. expect highs to top out near 60.
SATURDAY
Clouds early, then clearing by midday
Nice and pleasant
High: 55
SATURDAY NIGHT
Becoming mostly cloudy
Low: 32
SUNDAY
Rainy & Windy
Chance Thunderstorms
High: 55
SUNDAY NIGHT
Rain tapers by dinner
Mostly clear
Low: 40
