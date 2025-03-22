Nice and pleasant, rain arrives Sunday

After a cloudy start, expect partly to mostly sunny skies this afternoon with highs in the mid-50s and breezy.

Look at this way, soak up the sunshine today before rain chances ramp up on Sunday.

WCPO Rain arrives Sunday morning

Rain Sunday

Here’s what to expect:



Steady showers, heavy pockets

Isolated thunderstorms possible

Wind gusts near 25 to 30 mph

As we look ahead to Reds Opening Day on Thursday, it’s going to be a chilly start to the day before warming nicely during the afternoon. expect highs to top out near 60.

SATURDAY

Clouds early, then clearing by midday

Nice and pleasant

High: 55

SATURDAY NIGHT

Becoming mostly cloudy

Low: 32

SUNDAY

Rainy & Windy

Chance Thunderstorms

High: 55

SUNDAY NIGHT

Rain tapers by dinner

Mostly clear

Low: 40

