Nice and comfy weekend

Get ready for a beautiful weekend across the Tri-State.
A cold front passed through Thursday, bringing in cooler and drier air. This weekend is perfect for outdoor plans and adventures.
Saturday brings sunshine and cooler-than-average temperatures for early August. Humidity is also unusually low, offering a refreshing change from the recent stretch of hot and muggy weather. Highs will reach around 80 this afternoon with a light breeze from the northeast.
Feeling some love this weekend from Mother Nature! Below average temperatures all weekend - highs near 80, cool breeze, low humidity. Spotty rain chance Sunday afternoon. #wcpo— KJ Jacobs (@KJJacobsWeather) August 2, 2025
WEEKEND FORECAST pic.twitter.com/CtlEMNbiJS
Tonight will be mostly clear and cool with lows near 60.
Sunday stays sunny with highs in the low 80s. A few more clouds will build in by the afternoon, and while a stray shower is possible, chances remain very low and spotty.
Temperatures begin to climb again later next week, but the Super 9 Day shows no 90s in sight.
SATURDAY
Mostly sunny
Cool breeze
High: 80
SATURDAY NIGHT
Mostly clear
Nice
Low: 60
SUNDAY
Mostly sunny
Slight late day chance
High: 82
SUNDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Calm
Low: 64
