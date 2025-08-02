Nice and comfy weekend

Get ready for a beautiful weekend across the Tri-State.

A cold front passed through Thursday, bringing in cooler and drier air. This weekend is perfect for outdoor plans and adventures.

Saturday brings sunshine and cooler-than-average temperatures for early August. Humidity is also unusually low, offering a refreshing change from the recent stretch of hot and muggy weather. Highs will reach around 80 this afternoon with a light breeze from the northeast.

Feeling some love this weekend from Mother Nature! Below average temperatures all weekend - highs near 80, cool breeze, low humidity. Spotty rain chance Sunday afternoon. #wcpo

— KJ Jacobs (@KJJacobsWeather) August 2, 2025

Tonight will be mostly clear and cool with lows near 60.

Sunday stays sunny with highs in the low 80s. A few more clouds will build in by the afternoon, and while a stray shower is possible, chances remain very low and spotty.

Temperatures begin to climb again later next week, but the Super 9 Day shows no 90s in sight.

SATURDAY

Mostly sunny

Cool breeze

High: 80

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear

Nice

Low: 60

SUNDAY

Mostly sunny

Slight late day chance

High: 82

SUNDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Calm

Low: 64

