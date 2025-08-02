Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Nice and comfy weekend

A break from the heat and humidity
The latest weather forecast from WCPO's 9 First Warning Weather team.
Saturday AM Weather
Sunny summer Field
Posted
and last updated

Get ready for a beautiful weekend across the Tri-State.

A cold front passed through Thursday, bringing in cooler and drier air. This weekend is perfect for outdoor plans and adventures.

Saturday brings sunshine and cooler-than-average temperatures for early August. Humidity is also unusually low, offering a refreshing change from the recent stretch of hot and muggy weather. Highs will reach around 80 this afternoon with a light breeze from the northeast.

Tonight will be mostly clear and cool with lows near 60.

Sunday stays sunny with highs in the low 80s. A few more clouds will build in by the afternoon, and while a stray shower is possible, chances remain very low and spotty.
Temperatures begin to climb again later next week, but the Super 9 Day shows no 90s in sight.

SATURDAY
Mostly sunny
Cool breeze
High: 80

SATURDAY NIGHT
Mostly clear
Nice
Low: 60

SUNDAY
Mostly sunny
Slight late day chance
High: 82

SUNDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Calm
Low: 64

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.