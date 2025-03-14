Near-record highs, weekend severe storm chances

We’re ending the week on a high with near-record warmth on Friday afternoon! Temps will climb fast under mostly sunny skies, aiming for 78° and shy of the 80º record set in 1990.
But change is coming. Clouds roll in by afternoon, setting the stage for storms.
Saturday is a Weather Alert Day in preparation for the potential of strong to severe thunderstorms across the entire Tri-State. The first round of rain arrives early Saturday, with showers picking up just before daybreak and tapering off by late morning. A second, stronger round moves in Saturday evening, bringing a better chance for strong to severe storms. The biggest concern is minor flooding. Heavy rain for several hours could lead to localized flood alerts.
A Wind Advisory is in effect for Saturday, since wind gusts are expected to reach 45 mph.
By Sunday, the storm threat clears, but so does the warmth—expect much cooler air with highs only in the mid-50s, and the same goes for St. Patrick’s Day on Monday.
MORNING RUSH
Clear skies
Mild
Low: 51
FRIDAY
Mostly Sunny, stray shower
Near-record highs
High: 78
FRIDAY
Becoming cloudy
Rain arrives late
Low: 60
SATURDAY
Showers & storms
Weather Alert Day
High: Mid-70s
SATURDAY NIGHT
Heavy rain, gusty
Low: 50
