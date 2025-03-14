Near-record highs, weekend severe storm chances

We’re ending the week on a high with near-record warmth on Friday afternoon! Temps will climb fast under mostly sunny skies, aiming for 78° and shy of the 80º record set in 1990.

But change is coming. Clouds roll in by afternoon, setting the stage for storms.

WCPO SEVERE THREATS - SATURDAY



Saturday is a Weather Alert Day in preparation for the potential of strong to severe thunderstorms across the entire Tri-State. The first round of rain arrives early Saturday, with showers picking up just before daybreak and tapering off by late morning. A second, stronger round moves in Saturday evening, bringing a better chance for strong to severe storms. The biggest concern is minor flooding. Heavy rain for several hours could lead to localized flood alerts.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for Saturday, since wind gusts are expected to reach 45 mph.

By Sunday, the storm threat clears, but so does the warmth—expect much cooler air with highs only in the mid-50s, and the same goes for St. Patrick’s Day on Monday.

MORNING RUSH

Clear skies

Mild

Low: 51

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny, stray shower

Near-record highs

High: 78

FRIDAY

Becoming cloudy

Rain arrives late

Low: 60

SATURDAY

Showers & storms

Weather Alert Day

High: Mid-70s

SATURDAY NIGHT

Heavy rain, gusty

Low: 50

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========