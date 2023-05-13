Mother's Day Weekend Showers and Storms

Good morning and happy Saturday! We are starting off today dry but don't expect that to last for long. As we head into the day, it looks like a copy and paste forecast from yesterday. Rain chances are lower in the morning hours and then pick up more in the afternoon with the combination of heat and humidity. While severe weather is not expected, we will see scattered rain and thunderstorms just like yesterday.

We're starting off this morning with temperatures in the 60s but you can feel the muggy air as soon as you step outside. As we push into the afternoon, highs will reach the mid to upper 70s likely by early afternoon before being knocked down into the low 70s later in the afternoon.

Cam

Mother's Day is looking less stormy, but I still can't rule out a few showers and isolated storms during the day. This same system is still slowly moving through the area and it keeps in a 30% chance of rain. Temperatures will be in the mid 70s and it stays muggy.

Cam

THIS MORNING

Mostly cloudy

Muggy

Morning Low: 63

TODAY

Scattered storms

Warm and muggy

High: 79

SATURDAY NIGHT

Slight chance

Warm and muggy

Low: 61

MOTHER'S DAY

Mostly cloudy

Hit or miss rain chance

High: 76

