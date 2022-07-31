Watch Now
Morning showers and cooler air before storms and heat return

Highs in the upper 70s
Posted at 4:46 AM, Jul 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-31 04:46:03-04

We start our Sunday with morning showers. None of this will be severe, just light to moderate rain. By noon, we should all be in the clear. Expect a partly to a mostly cloudy sky this afternoon and evening. Highs will only make it to the upper 70s. Tonight will be partly cloudy with lows in the mid 60s.

The humidity really rises on Monday. Highs will be in the mid 80s but it is likely we'll feel like we're in the low 90s. There is a marginal risk for severe weather for all counties except for Robertson, Mason, and Adams. Expect rounds of storms to move in for the afternoon. The main impact will be strong to damaging winds. Storms move into our northwestern counties around 1 p.m., reaching Cincinnati by 3 p.m., completely clearing by midnight. Lows will drop to the upper 60s and low 70s.

Humidity continues to rise this week, along with the temperatures. By Wednesday, we'll see highs in the 90s but feeling like we're in the upper 90s.

SUNDAY
Morning rain
Cooler
High: 79

SUNDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Seasonal
Low: 67

MONDAY
Afternoon storms
Possibly severe
High: 86

MONDAY NIGHT
Storms ending
Muggy
Low: 70

