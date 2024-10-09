More sunshine, warmer air coming for the weekend

We are going to have another sunny, ideal day in the Tri-State and this stretch of nice weather is far from over.

Temperatures start in the mid 40s for a chilly start to the day. The sky will be sunny and we'll warm quickly. By noon, temperatures rise to 66 and then we'll top out around 74 by 3 p.m.

A weak cold front will pass early Thursday morning and this will bring in a little bit cooler air for the day. Temperatures only warm to 70, which is normal for this time of year.

Temperatures will rise a little bit over the weekend but it's a short stint of warming. We'll end up in the upper 70s on Saturday and Sunday. A cold front comes in Sunday with more cloud cover and a slight rain chance. But the main thing this front does is drop the temperature.

By early next week, temperatures will only be in the low 60s and upper 50s for highs!

MORNING RUSH

Clear sky

Chilly

Low: 46

WEDNESDAY

Sunshine

A touch warmer

High: 74

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Clear sky

Cool again

Low: 49

THURSDAY

Sunshine

Seasonal

High: 70

THURSDAY NIGHT

Clear sky

Cool

Low: 46

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========