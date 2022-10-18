More snowflakes possible today as Canadian air holds on strong

As much as it pains me to say this.... we were right. We officially saw snow on Monday, making it historically the earliest "trace" amount of snow recorded in Cincinnati.

And the same pattern is still impacting the forecast today. It's going to be mostly cloudy, breezy and just downright cold. Temperatures start in the mid to low 30s and only warm to 47 this afternoon. With our wind from the northwest at 5 to 10 mph considered, it will feel more like 40 this afternoon.

And yes, there's another chance to see a bit of a wintry mix later this afternoon and this evening. A weak front, called a trough, will be coming from the north and pushing south later today. This isn't a snow that will stick, but you could see snowflakes and rain mixing together. Our chances for this come in after 5 p.m.

Jennifer Ketchmark Early evening snow chance



Jennifer Ketchmark Late evening snow chance



Tonight's forecast is cold again as we drop to 32 and winds will be breezy from the northwest at 10 to 20 mph. We could also see a few flurries.

Wednesday's will still be chilly but at least we'll get some more sunshine to enjoy in the afternoon hours. Temperatures come in around 51.

How about some good news? The forecast turns milder as we finish the week and will be ideal over the coming weekend. Highs will be in the mid to low 70s both days this weekend with a partly cloudy sky. It will be a great weekend to do just about anything outside.

==========