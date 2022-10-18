Watch Now
Weather

Actions

More snowflakes possible today as Canadian air holds on strong

Another cold night expected with freezing temps
The latest weather forecast from WCPO's 9 First Warning Weather team.
Early evening snow chance
Posted at 4:10 AM, Oct 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-18 05:54:57-04

As much as it pains me to say this.... we were right. We officially saw snow on Monday, making it historically the earliest "trace" amount of snow recorded in Cincinnati.

And the same pattern is still impacting the forecast today. It's going to be mostly cloudy, breezy and just downright cold. Temperatures start in the mid to low 30s and only warm to 47 this afternoon. With our wind from the northwest at 5 to 10 mph considered, it will feel more like 40 this afternoon.

And yes, there's another chance to see a bit of a wintry mix later this afternoon and this evening. A weak front, called a trough, will be coming from the north and pushing south later today. This isn't a snow that will stick, but you could see snowflakes and rain mixing together. Our chances for this come in after 5 p.m.

Early evening snow chance
Early evening snow chance
Late evening snow chance
Late evening snow chance

Tonight's forecast is cold again as we drop to 32 and winds will be breezy from the northwest at 10 to 20 mph. We could also see a few flurries.

Wednesday's will still be chilly but at least we'll get some more sunshine to enjoy in the afternoon hours. Temperatures come in around 51.

How about some good news? The forecast turns milder as we finish the week and will be ideal over the coming weekend. Highs will be in the mid to low 70s both days this weekend with a partly cloudy sky. It will be a great weekend to do just about anything outside.

MORNING RUSH
Mostly cloudy
Flurries possible
Low: 34

TUESDAY
Mostly cloudy
Wintry mix possible at times
High: 47

TUESDAY NIGHT
Isolated wintry mix
Mostly cloudy, windy
Low: 32

WEDNESDAY
Partly cloudy
Chilly and breezy
High: 51

WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Few clouds
Colder
Low: 30

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:12 PM, Dec 17, 2018