More scattered storms, very humid day

Here we go again with thunderstorm chances in the Tri-State today and it all starts this morning as storms come in from south-central Indiana.

There's a stalled front south of our viewing area in southern Kentucky and we are basically in line for rounds of showers and thunderstorms throughout the morning hours. We could see a bit of this lingering into the early afternoon as well but the later it gets in the day, the rain chance starts to decrease. But even if it's not raining, it's going to feel oppressively humid outside today. Our high of 84 this afternoon will feel like 93 degrees.

Jennifer Ketchmark Wednesday morning storm potential



Jennifer Ketchmark Wednesday midday storm potential



Jennifer Ketchmark Wednesday afternoon storm chance



There are a few other elements to consider with today's storms. First, the low end threat for severe weather. We are still included in the "marginal risk" for severe storms today which includes damaging wind gusts and large hail.

Jennifer Ketchmark Marginal risk of severe storms Wednesday



But the other item to consider is the amount of rain we could pick up. Granted, rain isn't even guaranteed for every town today. There will be some towns that get completely missed. But there's also the possibility that some locations could see torrential downpours, leading to rainfall amounts over 2" in a short amount of time. When dew points are this high and we have a stalled boundary, you can sometimes get training thunderstorms. So we'll still need to keep an eye out for isolated flooding today. The NWS extended our AREAL FLOOD WATCH until 8 p.m. today due to this heavy rain potential.

Jennifer Ketchmark Areal Flood Watch extended to 8 p.m.



This same stalled front is near the area on Thursday, keeping in the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. The better chance is in the afternoon hours as highs increase to 83 degrees.

Rain exits early Friday morning and it still looks like the bulk of the day will be dry with highs in the low 80s and that continues through the weekend forecast too.

MORNING RUSH

Scattered showers and storms

Mostly cloudy, very humid

Low: 72

WEDNESDAY

Spotty thunderstorms

Oppressive humidity

High: 84

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Scattered showers

A few storms

Low: 71

THURSDAY

Scattered showers and storms

Mostly cloudy, muggy

High: 83

THURSDAY NIGHT

Spotty rain chance

Still muggy

Low: 68

