More rain from Helene today

Obviously it has been a rain filled stretch thanks to Helene. Once again yesterday we saw more than an inch of rain in several areas. While the rain today won't be as heavy or long lasting, we still could add an additional .25"-.50" in some areas.

Unlike the last two days where it's rained pretty much from sun up to sun down, today will be more spotty and we don't expect many downpours. Expect a decent stretch of dry time depending on where you are. Temperatures stay on the cool side again and we stay around the low 70s for an afternoon high.

Tomorrow is when Helene finally moves out completely. We will still see a few showers but once again will be less than today. Sunshine doesn't follow immediately, though. Tuesday we see partly cloudy skies with a few spotty rain chances and temperatures back above average. True fall feel will move in briefly for the middle part of the week.

TODAY

Mostly cloudy

More scattered showers

High: 72

TONIGHT

Spotty showers

Mild

Low: 63

MONDAY

Mostly cloudy

Isolated showers

High: 76

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========