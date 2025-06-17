More rain expected today, heavy rain at times

Scattered storms moved through overnight, producing heavy downpours for some. For the morning drive, we should enter a lull in precipitation or only a few light showers. Temperatures are in the low 70s and it’s very muggy outside.

When the sun rises, the sky will be mostly cloudy, and the forecast should be dry for several hours. We can't rule out an isolated shower, but the better storm chances will reignite after 2 p.m. It's in the peak heat of the afternoon that scattered showers and storms return to our area. These will be efficient rain producers. Don't be surprised if you see reduced visibility or ponding on the roads during our biggest downpours. An areal flood watch has been issued for Adams, Mason, and Robertson counties from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Temperatures will top out in the upper 70s today. Storm chances will fade after sunset.

We'll only see a slight rain chance overnight, but it will stay warm and muggy. The low will come in around 68 degrees.

Wednesday will bring more rounds of showers and storms to the Tri-State. It will also be an oppressively humid day. Dew points will rise to the mid 70s, giving us that "wall of water" feeling outside. Our high of 85 will feel like 91 degrees. Wednesday's best storm chances are after 12 p.m. and continue up through sunset.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly cloudy, muggy

A few showers

Low: 71

TUESDAY

Scattered showers and storms

Downpours at times

High: 79

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Muggy

Low: 68

WEDNESDAY

Scattered showers and storms

Very humid, feels like 90

High: 85

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Showers and storms continue

Overcast

Low: 69

