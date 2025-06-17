More rain expected today, heavy rain at times

Scattered storms moved through overnight, producing heavy downpours for some. For the morning drive, we should enter a lull in precipitation or only a few light showers. Temperatures are in the low 70s and it’s very muggy outside.
When the sun rises, the sky will be mostly cloudy, and the forecast should be dry for several hours. We can't rule out an isolated shower, but the better storm chances will reignite after 2 p.m. It's in the peak heat of the afternoon that scattered showers and storms return to our area. These will be efficient rain producers. Don't be surprised if you see reduced visibility or ponding on the roads during our biggest downpours. An areal flood watch has been issued for Adams, Mason, and Robertson counties from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Temperatures will top out in the upper 70s today. Storm chances will fade after sunset.
We'll only see a slight rain chance overnight, but it will stay warm and muggy. The low will come in around 68 degrees.
Wednesday will bring more rounds of showers and storms to the Tri-State. It will also be an oppressively humid day. Dew points will rise to the mid 70s, giving us that "wall of water" feeling outside. Our high of 85 will feel like 91 degrees. Wednesday's best storm chances are after 12 p.m. and continue up through sunset.
MORNING RUSH
Mostly cloudy, muggy
A few showers
Low: 71
TUESDAY
Scattered showers and storms
Downpours at times
High: 79
TUESDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy
Muggy
Low: 68
WEDNESDAY
Scattered showers and storms
Very humid, feels like 90
High: 85
WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Showers and storms continue
Overcast
Low: 69
