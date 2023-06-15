More rain chances later today

It's quiet and mild as temperatures drop to around 60 degrees for the morning under clear to fair skies. The wind is dying down and that will bring the chance at some fog into the early parts of the day.

So, today will start off foggy in some spots, but there will be sunshine for areas that don't see the fog. The afternoon highs will reach the mid 80s. Clouds likely build into the afternoon and evening before another round of showers, maybe a few storms, move in too. The rain should stay scattered and light, but some areas could see another quarter of an inch, maybe even near a half inch in the heavier storms.

WCPO - Brandon Spinner Thursday potential rainfall

Good news for the weekend, It still looks warm and humid with highs into the low 80s. Unfortunately, Sunday is where we are still looking at the chance for rain but mainly later in the afternoon. It will be warm and humid either way, with temperatures near 86°.

