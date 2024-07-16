Monitoring storms to the west

The difficult weather setup continues here in the Ohio Valley. We are still in a very hot and humid environment that is ripe for storm development, it's all about when the skies will open up and when they won't.

A complex of storms passed through Indiana overnight and I continue to monitor it as it eventually fizzles out to our west. It's not out of the question that we could see a few showers and storms closer to daybreak, especially east of I-75. It just depends on how much of this holds together. 3:30 a.m. Radar update:

WCPO Overnight storms 3:30 AM Update



This overnight rain activity will leave us with a lot of cloud cover to start the day. The sky will be mostly cloudy for several hours with breezy winds from the southwest at 10 to 20 mph, gusting to 30 mph. Then the questions begin to arise regarding this afternoon storm chances. Could it rain? Yes. Is it guaranteed? No.

Like yesterday, we will have to wait and see what develop. All the ingredients will be there. Heat and humidity, all we need is lifting to occur. Temperatures will rise to 92 with a heat index around 100 degrees. Again, there isn't unity in the weather models. Look at just 2 of the options, showing very different solutions for us today.

WCPO Baron Model at 4 PM



WCPO HRRR Model at 4 PM



So you can see the complexity here. And like yesterday, my advice is to stay weather aware and check the radar from time to time. Storms SHOULD develop at some point this afternoon. Or this activity may be delayed until the overnight hours. But the rain that develops could be very heavy and lead to flooding.

Storm chances continue for Wednesday but it won't be as hot. We'll top out at 81 degrees and it stays very muggy. But once the cold front passes tomorrow night, the level of moisture will drop drastically!

A flood watch is in effect starting at 12 p.m. Tuesday through 7 p.m. Wednesday.

WCPO Flood Watch



MORNING RUSH

A few showers possible

Mostly cloudy

Low: 75

TUESDAY

Mostly cloudy, hot and humid

Rounds of storms possible again, but not guaranteed

High: 92

TUESDAY NIGHT

High chance for storms

If storms develop, heavy rain is possible

Low: 71

WEDNESDAY

Rounds of storms

Heavy rain at times

High: 81

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Rain ends

Clouds decrease

Low: 61

