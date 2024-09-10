Late summer heat to tropical showers in the forecast

It's another day of ample sunshine here in the Tri-State but changes are coming due to a tropical system taking shape in the Gulf of Mexico.

We'll warm quickly thanks to the combination of sunshine and low levels of humidity. Highs end up around the mid 80s this afternoon under a sunny sky.

WCPO After School Forecast



Tonight will be clear and pleasant, cooling to 56 degrees.

Wednesday and Thursday are nearly carbon copy days with sunshine and highs in the upper 80s.

But then, tropical moisture will be coming up from the Gulf States, bringing a large shield of cloud cover over the Ohio Valley and the potential for rainfall. This will be associated with what will become Hurricane Francine, which is poised to make landfall as a Category 2 hurricane in Louisiana on Wednesday. The remnants of this system will continue to push north and by Friday, it should mean scattered showers and storms for us during the day.

WCPO Friday rain



The weekend should stay mostly cloudy and cooler with highs in the low 80s as the tropical remnants hang around the Ohio Valley. But rain is questionable. There isn't a lot of consistency in the weather models when it comes to precipitation chances for Saturday and Sunday. The latest models coming in this morning now don't show any rain for the weekend, but just cloudy and cooler due to the cloud deck hanging around. As promised, more updates will be coming on this as the system matures today!

TUESDAY

Sunshine

Warmer

High: 86

TUESDAY NIGHT

Clear sky

Pleasant

Low: 56

WEDNESDAY

Sunshine

Warm again

High: 88

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Seasonal

Low: 60

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========