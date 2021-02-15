Ky. officials ask people to stay off roads during Monday night snowfall

FRANKFORT, Ky. — As a snow and ice storm descends on Kentucky, officials are advising people to stay home and off the roads Monday night.

Northern Kentucky and most other areas of the Tri-State are expected to see snow and some freezing rain Monday afternoon into the night. Many local counties and communities have already issued winter weather advisories urging people to stay off the roads except for essential travel.

Learn more about the timing of these winter weather conditions for your neighborhood here.

Gov. Andy Beshear also cautioned people to stay home Monday, and he asked drivers already on the road to get home as soon as they can.

“It is not worth it. If you need to stay and wait where you are, I’m sure that can be handled," he said during his press briefing Monday.

“If you don’t have to drive, do not drive,” said Transportation Cabinet Director Jim Gray, citing two fatalities due to crashes caused by snow and ice Monday: one on I-64 and another on north I-75 at Mount Vernon.

Anyone on the road should also give snow plows plenty of room to work Monday, Gray said.

Officials urged people not to call 911 for snow or road conditions; Instead, visit snowky.ky.gov for traffic information and travel advisories.