Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Jumping above 90 today, what it will really feel like

Air Quality Alert in effect
Summer Heat
Baron
Summer Heat<br/>
Summer Heat
Posted at 3:55 AM, Aug 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-20 03:55:07-04

And so it begins! The heat wave starts today and it's going to be a long stretch of hotter temperatures and climbing humidity. This is your reminder to be careful in the heat because the effects of heat often build over time and weigh more on the body with time. And this week is the perfect example of a weather setup that will wear on our bodies more each day.

Our Sunday forecast is hot but thankfully not too humid. Temperatures start in the low 60s and warm to 82 by noon. We'll then warm to 93 this afternoon under a mostly sunny sky. Today's heat index pushes closer to 95 degrees in the peak heat of the afternoon.

Sunday Heat Index
Sunday Heat Index

There's also an Air Quality Alert in effect today for the Cincinnati metro area.

Air Quality Alert Sunday
Air Quality Alert Sunday

Monday's forecast will feel different as humidity climbs in the area. Our high of 94 will feel like 101 degrees. It's very possible that we'll have a heat advisory in effect on Monday. The sky will be partly cloudy.

Temperatures stay in the low 90 on Tuesday and then jump up to the mid 90s on Wednesday. Thursday should be our hottest and most humid day of the week. The high climbs to 96 and the heat index rises to 105!

When it comes to rain, don't expect much. It may be Friday until we see isolated storms returning to the area.

MORNING RUSH
Few clouds
Refreshing
Low: 63

SUNDAY
Mostly sunny
Hot
High: 93

SUNDAY NIGHT
Few clouds
Warm
Low: 70

MONDAY
Partly cloudy
Hot and humid, feels like 101
High: 94

MONDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Muggy
Low: 71

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:12 PM, Dec 17, 2018