Jumping above 90 today, what it will really feel like

And so it begins! The heat wave starts today and it's going to be a long stretch of hotter temperatures and climbing humidity. This is your reminder to be careful in the heat because the effects of heat often build over time and weigh more on the body with time. And this week is the perfect example of a weather setup that will wear on our bodies more each day.

Our Sunday forecast is hot but thankfully not too humid. Temperatures start in the low 60s and warm to 82 by noon. We'll then warm to 93 this afternoon under a mostly sunny sky. Today's heat index pushes closer to 95 degrees in the peak heat of the afternoon.

WCPO Sunday Heat Index



There's also an Air Quality Alert in effect today for the Cincinnati metro area.

WCPO Air Quality Alert Sunday



Monday's forecast will feel different as humidity climbs in the area. Our high of 94 will feel like 101 degrees. It's very possible that we'll have a heat advisory in effect on Monday. The sky will be partly cloudy.

Temperatures stay in the low 90 on Tuesday and then jump up to the mid 90s on Wednesday. Thursday should be our hottest and most humid day of the week. The high climbs to 96 and the heat index rises to 105!

When it comes to rain, don't expect much. It may be Friday until we see isolated storms returning to the area.

MORNING RUSH

Few clouds

Refreshing

Low: 63

SUNDAY

Mostly sunny

Hot

High: 93

SUNDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Warm

Low: 70

MONDAY

Partly cloudy

Hot and humid, feels like 101

High: 94

MONDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Muggy

Low: 71

