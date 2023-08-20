Expecting our Hottest Week of 2023

CINCINNATI — The Summer of 2023 could be considered a tame one so far. Through the first 80 days of the Summer (June 1 through August 19) we have only recorded 6 days of 90° or hotter.

By this point last year we had already seen 17. In fact, it is currently the 37th coolest summer on record in Cincinnati, dating back to 1872. That is 151 years of data.

WCPO - Brandon Spinner Amount of 90° days in Cincinnati so far in 2023

Don’t get too comfortable because the nasty heat is about to move in. Sunday is the first day of a long stretch of potential 90° days.

Right now, it looks like we will make it above 90° every day from Sunday through Friday.

The last time we had at least 6 days in a row of 90° or hotter? The week of the Fourth of July in 2020. That stretch brought 7 days in a row of 90 degrees stretching from July 3 through July 9.

So you can say that this is the hottest week we will have seen in three years.

On top of that, Thursday’s forecast high temperature is for 96°. If that comes to fruition, it would be the first time we have hit 96° in Cincinnati since July 4, 2018. That is more than FIVE years ago!

WCPO - Brandon Spinner The last time the Cincinnati Recorded a High temperature of 96° or warmer was more than five years ago

Along with the heat will be the humidity. This is going to make it feel far worse all week long.

The peak heat index each day this week should be between 95° to 105°. This will likely lead to a Heat Advisory for most of these days. This should last through Friday and then we will get a break heading into next weekend.

WCPO - Brandon Spinner Expected feels like temperatures for this week

Heat Safety Tips:

- Wear light colored, loose fitting clothing

- Take frequent breaks if working outdoors

- Drink plenty of fluids, avoid alcohol

- Keep shades/blinds closed and avoid using the oven

Also, this will be a good week to make sure you are checking in on your neighbors and the elderly. Don't forget about pets either! This dangerous heat can lead to heat illness for them as well.

Stay safe and stay cool!