Ideal Tuesday but storms are returning soon

Slight rain chance this afternoon
Posted at 3:32 AM, Aug 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-08 03:32:05-04

It's going to be a great day to get outside today!

Temperatures start in the mid to low 60s under a mostly clear sky. Around midday, clouds will increase to more a partly cloudy sky. We'll warm to 83 this afternoon with dew points in the low 60s. Basically, it won't be a sticky outside today. Despite the lower level of humidity, there is a slight chance for rain this afternoon as a weak system ripples over the area. But we'll be lucky to see a tiny, isolated showers out of this.

Wednesday brings a higher chance for showers and storms. A warm from will lift from the southwest, bringing the chance for isolated showers and storms in the afternoon hours, turning scattered in the evening time frame. Temperatures will warm to 85 tomorrow. The most likely chance for rain will be Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Wednesday afternoon storms
Wednesday afternoon storms

After showers fade Thursday morning, we'll only see small chances for rain lingering the rest of that day. Temperatures will be in the low 80s with a partly cloudy sky.

MORNING RUSH
Partly cloudy
Dry
Low: 64

TUESDAY
Partly cloudy
Slight rain chance
High: 83

TUESDAY NIGHT
Few clouds
Mild
Low: 65

WEDNESDAY
Partly cloudy
Isolated afternoon storms
High: 85

WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Showers and storms likely
Mostly cloudy
Low: 67

