How bad will heat and humidity get this holiday weekend?

The Labor Day weekend is almost here and it's definitely going to be a hot one, but the key is, how humid will it get?

Thankfully our Thursday forecast is another taste of Fall. Temperatures start in the mid 50s and warm to the mid to upper 70s this afternoon. The sky will be partly cloudy for much of the day before more sunshine is revealed this afternoon. A northeast wind at 5 to 10 mph is expected today.

Friday is a perfect 1st day of September! Temperatures start in the mid 50s again for a refreshing morning and warm to 86 that afternoon. That's around average for this time of year.

Saturday and Sunday will be hotter with highs in the low 90s both days. Dew points will return to the mid 60s on both days so it's definitely going to feel more sticky outside. But it won't be the overwhelming humidity we dealt with last week. The heat index will be 1 to 2 degrees above the actual temperature. Sunday evening is in the clear for the big fireworks display too!

And for Labor Day, the sunshine continues! Highs rise to 92 that afternoon but again, the dew point will remain unchanged in the mid 60s. So we are looking at heat indices around 94 that afternoon.

