Hot & dry Memorial Day, rain arrives midweek

We're starting off on the mild side this Memorial Day. Morning temperatures are in the 60s. We'll continue to see a clear sky with highs climbing to the upper 80s! Expect it to feel muggier as well! Tonight is clear with lows only falling to the mid to upper 60s.
The heat sticks around for our Tuesday. It is very possible for some of our locations to hit 90! We'll stay dry with a few more clouds moving in.
A front will move through Wednesday. It will bring the chance for rain and storms Wednesday evening and parts of our Thursday. As of now, there is a Marginal Risk for severe weather Wednesday for the entire Tri-State.
After the rain moves through, our temperatures by the end of the week will fall into the 70s.
MEMORIAL DAY
Mostly clear
Hot!
High: 88
MONDAY NIGHT
Clear overnight
Mild
Low: 67
TUESDAY
Hot & Muggy
Clear with a few clouds
High: 90
TUESDAY NIGHT
Increasing clouds
Muggy
Low: 68
