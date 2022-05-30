90-Degrees in May: How rare it is

This Tuesday we have a shot at hitting 90-degrees for the first time in 2022 as we close out the month of May.

As a whole, the month of May has been one of the wettest months on record, but it has also been a warmer than normal month. Coming into Sunday, the average temperature in May was 66.5 degrees, which is 2.9-degrees above our average. However, we have yet to hit 90. That could change on Tuesday.

WCPO - Brandon Spinner The last day which CVG hit 90-degrees was back on August 29th, 2021.

It has been a while since we reached that mark, in fact, you have to go back to August 29 of last year (2021) to find the last day where Cincinnati eclipsed 90-degrees. That is more than nine months ago!

90s in May don’t happen too often. As a matter of fact, in the 150 years since records began being kept, for the Cincinnati area (1872), we have only hit the 90-degree threshold 99 times. That is less than one a year. If Tuesday makes it to that mark, it will make it number 100.

WCPO - Brandon Spinner Cincinnati has only seen 99 days of 90-degree or high in May since records started being kept in 1872

Over the last 30 years, our average date that we see our first 90-degree day isn’t until June 14. However, when you look at the last 10 years that date is up a few days to June 9. Either way, if we reach that mark Tuesday it will be 10 to 15 days “ahead of schedule.” It would also be the first time have reached the 90s in May since 2018. In fact, since the turn of the century we have only had a 90-degree temperature in May 10 total times.

WCPO - Brandon Spinner The number of 90-Degree days per year in Cincinnati



July is usually the month we see the most 90-degree days, averaging 8.5 days every July. August is second at 6.2 days.

Whenever we finally do eclipse the 90-degree mark, you can expect them to ramp up quickly. Our 10-year average in Cincinnati is 24 days of at or above 90-degree weather. The last two years have fallen short of that number, but right now the Climate Prediction Center is expecting a warmer than normal summer for the Tri-State and the Ohio River Valley.

