High heat and storm chances

A mild start this morning with temperatures in the low 70s. An isolated shower is possible early, but storm chances increase this afternoon with scattered downpours.

A Heat Advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. today.

Highs will top out near 90, with heat index values approaching 100. The heat continues to build Monday and Tuesday, with Tuesday likely being the hottest day of the week before a cool-down arrives.

A cold front will bring more scattered storms Wednesday into Thursday, followed by a pleasant change by the end of the week with lower temperatures and humidity.

SUNDAY MORNING

Partly cloudy

Very mild

Low: 74

SUNDAY

Partly cloudy

Afternoon storms

High: 92

SUNDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Patchy fog

Low: 75

MONDAY

Partly cloudy

Slight chance

High: 92

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear

Patchy fog

Low: 76

