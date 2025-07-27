Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
High heat and storm chances

Heat Advisory is in effect today
Posted

A mild start this morning with temperatures in the low 70s. An isolated shower is possible early, but storm chances increase this afternoon with scattered downpours.

A Heat Advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. today.

Highs will top out near 90, with heat index values approaching 100. The heat continues to build Monday and Tuesday, with Tuesday likely being the hottest day of the week before a cool-down arrives.

A cold front will bring more scattered storms Wednesday into Thursday, followed by a pleasant change by the end of the week with lower temperatures and humidity.

SUNDAY MORNING
Partly cloudy
Very mild
Low: 74

SUNDAY
Partly cloudy
Afternoon storms
High: 92

SUNDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Patchy fog
Low: 75

MONDAY
Partly cloudy
Slight chance
High: 92

MONDAY NIGHT
Mostly clear
Patchy fog
Low: 76

