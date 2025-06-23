Heat index rises to 104 degrees

The heat wave continues here in the Tri-State. A heat advisory is in effect through Wednesday evening. Heat index values will range from 100 to 105 degrees each afternoon.

WCPO Heat Advisory in effect

Dry weather persists here in the Ohio Valley. High pressure is situated to the southeast, keeping rain out of the forecast for Monday. Winds will be from the southwest today at 3 to 5 mph, so there isn't much of a breeze either.

Heat and humidity continue to build, which will eventually lead to chances for pop-up storms. This is the true summertime variety of storms. Clouds will develop first in the early afternoon hours. Then, random pop-up storms will develop and barely move. Those that see rain will get torrential downpours while others won't see a drop.

Isolated storms will be possible on Tuesday afternoon, but they are more likely on Wednesday. This chance for storms will also be present on Thursday and Friday.

MORNING RUSH

Clear sky

Warm

Low: 78

MONDAY

Mostly sunny

Heat index of 104

High: 94

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear

Warm

Low: 74

TUESDAY

Partly cloudy

Hot and humid

High: 94

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear

Dry

Low: 72

