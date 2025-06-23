Heat index rises to 104 degrees

The heat wave continues here in the Tri-State. A heat advisory is in effect through Wednesday evening. Heat index values will range from 100 to 105 degrees each afternoon.
Dry weather persists here in the Ohio Valley. High pressure is situated to the southeast, keeping rain out of the forecast for Monday. Winds will be from the southwest today at 3 to 5 mph, so there isn't much of a breeze either.
Heat and humidity continue to build, which will eventually lead to chances for pop-up storms. This is the true summertime variety of storms. Clouds will develop first in the early afternoon hours. Then, random pop-up storms will develop and barely move. Those that see rain will get torrential downpours while others won't see a drop.
Isolated storms will be possible on Tuesday afternoon, but they are more likely on Wednesday. This chance for storms will also be present on Thursday and Friday.
MORNING RUSH
Clear sky
Warm
Low: 78
MONDAY
Mostly sunny
Heat index of 104
High: 94
MONDAY NIGHT
Mostly clear
Warm
Low: 74
TUESDAY
Partly cloudy
Hot and humid
High: 94
TUESDAY NIGHT
Mostly clear
Dry
Low: 72
9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream
==========
- Interactive Radar: Track weather to your doorstep
- Sign up for severe weather email alerts
- Check latest school closings and delays
- WCPO traffic updates
- Metro bus detours and updates (or call the hotline at 513-632-7538)
- Latest power outages from Duke Energy
- Flight cancellations and delays from CVG, other U.S. airports