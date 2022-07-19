Heat and humidity rise, how hot it will feel today

Heat and humidity will get the big weather headlines in the next few days but there are some immediate issues you need to know about today and a severe weather concern for Wednesday as well, so read up!

For Tuesday morning, areas of dense fog are developing after Sunday and Monday's soaking showers. This is especially the case east of Cincinnati as of 4 a.m. but it could spread across the Tri-State.

The bulk of today's forecast is partly cloudy, warm and humid and relatively quiet. Today's high of 89 will feel more like 94 degrees.

Tonight's forecast is partly cloudy, warm and muggy with a low of 70.

Wednesday is a day you'll need to watch for the return of thunderstorms and the potential for severe weather. But also keep in mind, we are going to get more dry time than anything on Wednesday. Temperatures will warm to the mid to low 90s with heat indices into the low 100s.

Jennifer Ketchmark Wednesday high temperatures



The storm chance comes into play in the late afternoon and evening hours and it's what we call conditional. Basically, if the atmosphere doesn't warm to a certain point, all the energy will not be released and storms won't develop. But if we can get past this "cap", storms could quickly pop and quickly turn severe. We'll be monitoring the radar closely on Wednesday.

Jennifer Ketchmark Tuesday late day storms



Severe weather risks on Wednesday include damaging wind gusts, large hail and isolated tornadoes.

Jennifer Ketchmark Severe Weather Risk Wednesday



Humidity will drop a bit for Thursday and Friday behind the cold front. But highs will still be in the upper 80s and low 90s making for more hot weather.

MORNING RUSH

Areas of fog

Muggy

Low: 70

TUESDAY

Partly cloudy

Warm and humid

High: 89

TUESDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Muggy

Low: 70

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny

Isolated evening storm chance

High: 93

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Isolated storms

Muggy

Low: 71

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========