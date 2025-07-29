Heat Advisory continues, fewer storms today

Heat and humidity are still the headlines in the forecast for today. And storm chances are much lower today, so if you are making plans that are dependent on a dry forecast, today's outlook is more in your favor.
But it's still not comfortable! Temperatures start in the mid 70s and warm to 91 degrees with a heat index of 103 degrees. A heat advisory is once again in effect. The sky will be mostly cloudy this morning and turn partly sunny this afternoon. While the rain chance is much lower, due to the heat and humidity, I wouldn't rule out a rogue thunderstorm.
Wednesday will also be hot and humid. Temperatures will be in the low 90s with heat index values around 103 degrees. We'll see the chance for isolated storms developing in the afternoon as the cold front gets closer to our region.
But the best rain chance starts Wednesday night and continues Thursday as the cold front moves through the Tri-State slowly. This boundary will change the game and finally give us a break from the heat and humidity. Temperatures on Friday only reach 80 degrees with a mostly sunny sky. Humidity will barely be noticeable!
MORNING RUSH
Mostly cloudy
Patchy fog
Low: 76
TUESDAY
Mostly cloudy to partly sunny
Hot and very humid
High: 91
TUESDAY NIGHT
Mostly clear
Very muggy
Low: 73
WEDNESDAY
Partly cloudy, very humid
Isolated storm chances
High: 92
WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Scattered storms
Mostly cloudy
Low: 68
