Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Coroner responds to water rescue scene on Licking River in Northern Kentucky

Fredericks landing water rescue
Adam Schrand
Fredericks landing water rescue
Posted
and last updated

WILDER, Ky. — The coroner's office has been called to a scene at Frederick's Landing in Wilder after water rescue crews had boats on the Licking River for hours Tuesday morning.

Boone County Water Rescue crews were searching the river into the early morning hours Tuesday, until around 6 a.m. Water rescue boats were pulled from the water and packed up after the coroner's office responded to the scene.

Fredericks Landing water rescue

Officials have not released any information about the search in the Licking River, or who they were searching for.

This is a developing story. WCPO will update as more information becomes available.

Replay: Good Morning Tri-State at 6AM

More local news:
Man sentenced to prison for role in Greater Cincinnati postal worker robbery East Clinton schools host active shooter simulation to test reunification plan Navy vet gets look at 'dream' memorial that replicates massive nuclear submarine

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.