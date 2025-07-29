Coroner responds to water rescue scene on Licking River in Northern Kentucky

WILDER, Ky. — The coroner's office has been called to a scene at Frederick's Landing in Wilder after water rescue crews had boats on the Licking River for hours Tuesday morning.

Boone County Water Rescue crews were searching the river into the early morning hours Tuesday, until around 6 a.m. Water rescue boats were pulled from the water and packed up after the coroner's office responded to the scene.

Officials have not released any information about the search in the Licking River, or who they were searching for.

This is a developing story. WCPO will update as more information becomes available.