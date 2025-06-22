Heat advisory begins at noon Sunday

The Tri-State is under a heat advisory starting today, and this will continue through Wednesday evening. Heat index values between 100 and 105 are expected each of these days.

When it comes to rain, there isn't much to speak of for a few more days. High pressure is in control of our weather, keeping the forecast dry for now. But as heat and humidity build, we will eventually end up with pop-up shower and storm chances in the peak heat of the afternoon. This should start happening on Wednesday and continue into the coming weekend.

Actual temperatures start at 78 this morning and warm to 93 this afternoon. With rising humidity, it will feel closer to 102 this afternoon. Winds are coming in from the southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

Monday will be a repeat of the forecast but with a high of 94 degrees.

SUNDAY MORNING

Mostly clear

Warm

Low: 78

SUNDAY

Mostly sunny

Hot and humid

High: 93

SUNDAY NIGHT

Staying warm

Humid

Low: 74

MONDAY

Mostly sunny

Hot and humid

High: 94

MONDAY NIGHT

Warm

Mostly clear

Low: 74

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========