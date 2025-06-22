Shooting in Central Business District injures one, shuts down part of street

CINCINNATI — A shooting on Walnut Street in the Central Business District has injured one person and shut down part of the street as police investigate, according to Cincinnati police officers on the scene.

The victim of the shooting, which took place at approximately 5:24 a.m. on Sunday, is a Black male between the ages of 38 and 42, officers on the scene said. He was shot in the side. There is no current update on his condition.

8th Street to Central Parkway on Walnut Street shut down in the aftermath of the shooting due to a blood trail leading from 8th to Central.

