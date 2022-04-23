Gorgeous & warm weekend ahead before rain arrives

Today could be the warmest day of the year!

Saturday starts on the mild side with temperatures in the 50s and 60s. We're mostly clear, but we'll see a few more clouds later. Highs across the Tri-State will range from the low to mid 80s. The afternoon will be breezy with gusts 25-35 mph. Tonight is another mild night with lows in the 50s and 60s again.

Sunday is almost a repeat of Saturday. We won't be quite as warm, but most of us will make it to the low 80s. The afternoon will also be windy. Gusts will get up to 30 mph. Lows Sunday night will also drop the 50s and 60s.

A cold front moves in Sunday night into Monday. Along with this will be showers and thunderstorms starting Monday morning but increasing later in the day. Highs Monday will be significantly cooler. Temperatures will only rise to the mid 60s Monday afternoon.

We'll see below average temperatures for most of next week. Highs will be in the 50s. There are early indications we could see frost Tuesday and Wednesday night.

SATURDAY:

Mostly sunny

Warm!

High: 82

SATURDAY NIGHT:

Mild

Partly cloudy

Low: 62

SUNDAY:

Partly cloudy

Gusts up to 30mph

High: 80

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Cold front moves in

Falling temps

Low: 61

==========

Sign up for severe weather email alerts