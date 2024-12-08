Gorgeous today before rain moves in

Yesterday was a nice start to the weekend compared to where we've been over the last few weeks. Good news is, today is going to be even better. But it doesn't last long.

We start out this morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. That's already a big improvement from our morning temps the last 2-3 weeks.

Lots of sunshine and a nice southerly breeze warms us up above average and into the low 50s this afternoon. This will make it a great afternoon to get outside and get some much needed fresh air if the cold has kept you indoors.

Late this evening into the overnight hours though, rain will move in. This will last through the majority of the night and linger through the morning hours as well. It looks like the bulk of the rain is out of the Tri-State after the morning commute. However, we will continue to see a chance for some showers for most of the day. Temperatures will stay in the mid 50s.

Rain chances stick around for Tuesday but we stay in the 50s. That changes come Wednesday. Some snow will be possible with very cold air that will stick with us until the end of the week.

TODAY

Mostly Sunny

Increasing clouds late

High: 53

TONIGHT

Rain moving in

Warm

Low: 43

MONDAY

Rain

Stays warm

High: 56

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========