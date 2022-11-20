Get ready for another bitterly cold day!

It's another clear and cold start this morning! Temperatures are starting off in the teens and 20s but again, feeling like the single digits! A gradual warmup is on the way.

Today's highs may not even reach the freezing mark. Most of us will be in the upper 20s to low 30s with clear skies all day. There will be no surprise if some of us feel closer to 0 degrees this morning. Today's highs are about 20 degrees below average for this time of the year. Tonight's lows finally make it out of the teens for most of us! Temperatures will fall to the low 20s with a clear sky.

Monday is the start of the warming trend. Expect another dry day, but this time highs will reach the mid 40s with winds coming out of the southwest at around 5-10 mph. High pressure settles in the region, bringing us lots of sunshine until our next rain chance near the end of the week.

Right now, it looks like we could see showers Thanksgiving night into our Friday. Thanksgiving Day highs will be in the low to mid 50s! This is right around average. Friday has a better chance for rain with highs dropping to the mid 40s. While it's still far away and models will continue to update, there looks to be a chance for showers for Saturday and Sunday.

SUNDAY

Mostly sunny

Bitterly cold

High: 32

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear

Feeling like the teens

Low: 21

MONDAY

Mostly sunny

Warmer

High: 46

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear

Not as cold

Low: 26

