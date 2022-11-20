Thanksgiving Day & Travel Forecast

The holiday season is here and so is travel season. One of my favorite times of the year, but also one of the more stressful times of the year regarding travel plans and the weather plays a major role in that every year. The good news is that here in the Tri-State and the Ohio Valley, weather really shouldn’t cause much of a headache until later in the week.

More than 54.6 million people are expected to travel 50 miles or more from home this week, according to AAA. If that includes you, just make sure you stay up to date on the forecast.

WCPO - Brandon Spinner Wednesday afternoon travel forecast for the Tri-State

Wednesday afternoon is the usual peak for travel congestion and the good news is that we won’t have to worry about here in the Valley. Skies should be mostly clear to partly cloudy and it will be our warmest day in nearly two weeks!

The first half of Thanksgiving should be relatively uneventful as we will see temperatures into the low to mid 30s to start the day. We will stay mostly cloudy much of the morning, but dry. If you have one of those Turkey Trots or Turkey Bowls you will need to bundle up, but no need to worry about rain… yet.

WCPO - Brandon Spinner Thanksgiving Forecast

As we move through the day there will be some occasional breaks in the clouds that bring in some sunshine, but it will be mostly cloudy overall. Temperatures will be much warmer than what we have seen over the last few weeks, making the mid 50s. By the evening, a cold front will be swooping in from the west. That brings n the chance at some showers as we move into the evening hours and overnight. The better chance for rain will likely come in during the early morning hours on Friday which usually wouldn’t be a big deal, but Friday is a huge shopping day and morning.

WCPO - Brandon Spinner Current Black Friday Forecast

Depending on the timing of the colder air, we may see a few flurries mix in with the rain on Friday, but that looks like we will stay mainly as liquid. While it won’t rain all day, we will have some downpours at times.

WCPO - Brandon Spinner 7 a.m. Friday Morning Future Radar - Rain will be possible



There may be a few chances at some sprinkles or flurries on Saturday, but it looks minimal for now. The weekend will be a dry one for the most part with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. Sunday, go-home day, will be a nice one as well with sunshine and dry weather.

Wherever you may be heading and traveling to, make sure to stay safe and have a great Thanksgiving!