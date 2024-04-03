From severe storms to a chance for snow? It's happening!

Yesterday's area of low pressure that brought severe storms and tornadoes to the Tri-State is still impacting us today but in a much different way! Cold air with the chance for snow is just part of this forecast.

The morning hours of Wednesday will be overcast and colder. Temperatures start around 40 degrees. We'll barely warm during the day as we head to around 45 degrees at 4 p.m. But that's not all today, precipitation comes into play in the form of rain, isolated storms, small hail and even snow.

Spotty showers will develop this afternoon mainly after 2 p.m. It's also possible to see an isolated thunderstorm, albeit non-severe. But here's the thing, since it's so much colder and the freezing level is lower, it would be easy to see small hail in these isolated storms if not some graupel.

WCPO Evening isolated storms, small hail and graupel possible

Spotty rain continues overnight but as temperatures fall to around the freezing mark, some of you will see wet snow mixing in with the rain. The best chance to see this is after midnight north of the Ohio River. As we get closer to 6 a.m. and temperatures get to the coldest level, some wet snow could even come down in northern Kentucky too. Ground temperatures are too warm for it to lead to any issues.

WCPO Rain mixes with snow after midnight

WCPO Lingering precip before sunrise could bring west snow to the south

Thursday will be another cold day with a high of 45. Spotty showers are likely to continue during the day and at times, a wet snowflake could mix in too!

We'll dry out Friday through Sunday.

We are still watching the forecast closely for Monday for the total solar eclipse. For the last few days the weather models were showing isolated rain chances. Both long range models show no rain now on Monday, but we'll see. Things could easily change between now and then. Temperatures will be in the low 60s.

MORNING RUSH

Overcast

Colder

Low: 40

WEDNESDAY

Overcast, light rain

Isolated afternoon storms

High: 46

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Light rain

Wet snow at times

Low: 33

THURSDAY

Light rain with clouds

A few snowflakes mix in

High: 45

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Chilly

Low: 32

