From morning rain to afternoon warmth

We are headed into weekend mode so let's get you caught up on rain chances so you can solidify your weekend plans!
Spotty showers will move through the Tri-State this morning, especially north of the Ohio River. This rain chance will be around until 10 a.m. and then showers lift north out of our area. Then, we'll warm quickly! Temperatures increase to the mid to upper 70s this afternoon. The sky will be partly cloudy and winds will be breezy from the southwest at 10 to 20 mph.
There isn't any rain expected tonight. Lows only drop to 60.
Saturday will start mostly cloudy. Temperatures warm to the mid 70s and its after 4 p.m. that spotty showers should move through the Tri-State. So if you are wanting to get in errands or outdoor events, aim for the first half of the day to avoid showers.
Sunday is going to be a more active day for us. Rain should be around to start the day. We'll get a brief break in precipitation in the early afternoon. But then, a new batch of showers and storms will be possible in the later afternoon and evening hours. The potential for severe storms is still there for the later day storms but it all depends on how much energy we can build between rounds of rainfall.
MORNING RUSH
Scattered showers
Mostly cloudy
Low: 52
FRIDAY
Morning spotty showers
Partly cloudy and warmer afternoon
High: 76
FRIDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Mild
Low: 60
SATURDAY
Mostly cloudy
Spotty afternoon rain chance
High: 74
SATURDAY NIGHT
Rain likely
Overcast
Low: 58
SUNDAY
Morning showers
Afternoon thunderstorm
High: 72
