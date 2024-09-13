Heat sticks around for the weekend

Tonight will be a warm one with the clouds and we stay in the mid to upper 60s for lows.
Weekend is dry but the heat ramps back up. Both Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny with temps near 90°.
We got our Drought Monitor update yesterday and as expected, conditions continue to worse. And with no great chances for rain the next several days, relief isn't on the way anytime soon.
TONIGHT
Partial Clearing
Warm
Low: 65
SATURDAY
Mostly Sunny
Warmer
High: 88
