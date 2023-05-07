Flying Pig Forecast

Happy Flying Pig!! Today is the big day in the Tri-State as runners hit the streets for the Flying Pig Marathon and half marathon. Unfortunately, like we've been talking about for the last few days, rain and storm chances could put a damper on our fun. The weather models continue to bring in the chance of some showers, maybe some storms, for the morning hours.

Race time is at 6:30 a.m, and odds of seeing some rain around this time are pretty high. However, I don't think we see a good storm chance for a few hours into the race. As of 4am and the latest model run, it looks like the strongest band of rain and storms moves through around 9-10am.

So expect scattered showers to last through the morning hours, tapering away as we get closer to noon. Temperatures will be near 61 to start the morning, but will start to climb into the mid 60s by midday.

Once we get passed 1pm we look to dry out for the rest of your Sunday. So any of those post race celebration lunches/dinners look to be just fine.

An active weather pattern continues for early next week and it looks like warm air is going to make a statement! Scattered storms look likely on Monday with highs into the upper 70s. We'll stay with highs in the upper 70s if not around 80° for much of the week, with drier weather for Wednesday and Thursday.

THIS MORNING

Rain moving in

Few Storm Chances

Temps: 60

SUNDAY

Scattered showers & storms in AM

Drying out PM

High: 76

TONIGHT

Scattered showers after midnight

Cloudy

Low: 61

