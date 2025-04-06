Flooding peaks tonight with rivers cresting

Widespread flooding that is hardly seen in our area is already underway throughout the Tri-State.

Rain will be off and on today but we should see a lot more breaks today than we did yesterday. We will take any thing we can get at this point.

You'll notice a big change in temperatures today as well. We start off the morning in the mid 40s but slowly drop throughout the rest of the day. Expect the upper 30s with breezy conditions in the evening

We could see one last soaker this evening into the overnight hours but by the time you wake up tomorrow we should be dry.

Temperatures tomorrow will be around freezing in the morning but sunny(!!) skies warm us to the mid 50s in the afternoon.

As of right now, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday all look dry before more rain later in the week.

TODAY

Showers end during the evening

Temperatures falling, breezy

High: 46

TONIGHT

Showers finish

Staying mostly cloudy and colder

Low: 33

TOMORROW

Cold Morning

Sunny PM

High: 55

