FLOODING: More rounds of rain likely, when the heaviest should fall

The threat for flooding continues to be the main focus of our forecast for the next two days. But also know, there is a threat for severe weather as well, but not as high as what we experienced the other night.

Showers will continue to move through the area, especially south of the Ohio River, through the morning drive. Flood warnings are now in effect along the Great Miami River, the Kentucky River, Ohio Brush Creek in Adams County and the Licking River. In addition to our creeks and rivers, general FLOOD ADVISORIES are in effect until 8:15 to 9:30 a.m. across much of northern Kentucky and southern Ohio.

WCPO Flood Advisories in effect



Today is probably our least amount of rain in this soaking stretch. We'll see showers this morning, a brief lull in the late morning hours. We'll then see a quick line of storms in the early afternoon. Then for much for the late afternoon and evening, we should enter a lull in precipitation. Today's high rises to 64 and it will be overcast between rain chances.

Showers are storms are likely tonight and this is where we have a low-end threat for severe weather.

WCPO Friday severe weather outlook



Saturday is the day of greater concern. First, the risk for severe weather increases but it's also the day that we'll see our heaviest rainfall. Because creeks, streams and rivers are already high, this is the day that flash flooding is of greatest concern.

WCPO Saturday severe weather threat



We are still looking at another 2-5 inches of rainfall before this all moves out by early Sunday afternoon. Our FLOOD WATCH continues until Sunday morning at 8 a.m.

WCPO Rain through Sunday morning



MORNING RUSH

Showers likely

Especially to the south

Low: 51

FRIDAY

Rounds of showers

Heavy rain at times

High: 64

FRIDAY NIGHT

Showers likely

Thunderstorms

Low: 59

SATURDAY

Rounds of rain likely

Heavy rain expected

High: 70

SATURDAY NIGHT

Showers continue

A few storms

Low: 45

SUNDAY

Showers end during the day

Temperatures fall

High: 52

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

