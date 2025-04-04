FLOODING: More rounds of rain likely, when the heaviest should fall

The threat for flooding continues to be the main focus of our forecast for the next two days. But also know, there is a threat for severe weather as well, but not as high as what we experienced the other night.
Showers will continue to move through the area, especially south of the Ohio River, through the morning drive. Flood warnings are now in effect along the Great Miami River, the Kentucky River, Ohio Brush Creek in Adams County and the Licking River. In addition to our creeks and rivers, general FLOOD ADVISORIES are in effect until 8:15 to 9:30 a.m. across much of northern Kentucky and southern Ohio.
Today is probably our least amount of rain in this soaking stretch. We'll see showers this morning, a brief lull in the late morning hours. We'll then see a quick line of storms in the early afternoon. Then for much for the late afternoon and evening, we should enter a lull in precipitation. Today's high rises to 64 and it will be overcast between rain chances.
Showers are storms are likely tonight and this is where we have a low-end threat for severe weather.
Saturday is the day of greater concern. First, the risk for severe weather increases but it's also the day that we'll see our heaviest rainfall. Because creeks, streams and rivers are already high, this is the day that flash flooding is of greatest concern.
We are still looking at another 2-5 inches of rainfall before this all moves out by early Sunday afternoon. Our FLOOD WATCH continues until Sunday morning at 8 a.m.
MORNING RUSH
Showers likely
Especially to the south
Low: 51
FRIDAY
Rounds of showers
Heavy rain at times
High: 64
FRIDAY NIGHT
Showers likely
Thunderstorms
Low: 59
SATURDAY
Rounds of rain likely
Heavy rain expected
High: 70
SATURDAY NIGHT
Showers continue
A few storms
Low: 45
SUNDAY
Showers end during the day
Temperatures fall
High: 52
