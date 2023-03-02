Flood watch issued ahead of Friday's heavy rain

Your Thursday forecast is easy! We'll start with a mostly cloudy sky and temperatures in the mid to low 40s. Temperatures warm to 59 this afternoon as the sky turns partly sunny. A light north wind is making it a bit cooler, but still pleasant for early March.
And then we get to Friday and our 9 First Warning Weather Alert Day. The concerns include:
-Heavy rain and flooding
-Severe weather potential
-Gusty winds
An areal flood watch has been issued for Friday starting at 1 a.m. and this will continue until 1 a.m. Saturday. It looks like we could see 2 to 3 inches of rainfall with locally higher amounts possible. Low lying areas could flood plus we'll see creeks, streams and rivers rising.
Rain begins Thursday night and it is likely that rain will be on the radar as we head out the door Friday morning. This will be heavy so I would expect slow downs on the interstate as we deal with lower visibility, downpours and loss of traction at times. Rounds of rain are likely to continue through midday as the occluded front passes. The midday push of showers and storms could turn a bit stronger and brings in a low end threat for severe weather too. Damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out. An additional push of rain will pass through the area in the afternoon hours.
Here's a look at the radar at some key dayparts Friday. As you can see, there's no doubt rain will impact early morning travel.
And here's a look at the Storm Prediction Center outlook for Friday. Most of the area is in the marginal risk for severe storms but new this morning, the SPC has added many of our southern counties in Kentucky in the "slight risk" area of severe storms. Damaging wind gusts will be possible and isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out.
MORNING RUSH
Mostly cloudy
Dry
Low: 43
THURSDAY
Mostly cloudy
To partly sunny
High: 59
THURSDAY NIGHT
Rain begins, widespread
Heavy rain
Low: 42
FRIDAY
Heavy rain likely, gusty winds
Strong to severe storms possible
High: 60
FRIDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy
Colder
Low: 35

