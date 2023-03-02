Flood watch issued ahead of Friday's heavy rain

Your Thursday forecast is easy! We'll start with a mostly cloudy sky and temperatures in the mid to low 40s. Temperatures warm to 59 this afternoon as the sky turns partly sunny. A light north wind is making it a bit cooler, but still pleasant for early March.

And then we get to Friday and our 9 First Warning Weather Alert Day. The concerns include:

-Heavy rain and flooding

-Severe weather potential

-Gusty winds

An areal flood watch has been issued for Friday starting at 1 a.m. and this will continue until 1 a.m. Saturday. It looks like we could see 2 to 3 inches of rainfall with locally higher amounts possible. Low lying areas could flood plus we'll see creeks, streams and rivers rising.

WCPO Friday rain potential



Rain begins Thursday night and it is likely that rain will be on the radar as we head out the door Friday morning. This will be heavy so I would expect slow downs on the interstate as we deal with lower visibility, downpours and loss of traction at times. Rounds of rain are likely to continue through midday as the occluded front passes. The midday push of showers and storms could turn a bit stronger and brings in a low end threat for severe weather too. Damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out. An additional push of rain will pass through the area in the afternoon hours.

Here's a look at the radar at some key dayparts Friday. As you can see, there's no doubt rain will impact early morning travel.

WCPO Friday 6 a.m. radar



Jennifer Ketchmark Friday Noon Radar



WCPO Friday 4 p.m. radar



And here's a look at the Storm Prediction Center outlook for Friday. Most of the area is in the marginal risk for severe storms but new this morning, the SPC has added many of our southern counties in Kentucky in the "slight risk" area of severe storms. Damaging wind gusts will be possible and isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out.

WCPO Friday severe storm potential



MORNING RUSH

Mostly cloudy

Dry

Low: 43

THURSDAY

Mostly cloudy

To partly sunny

High: 59

THURSDAY NIGHT

Rain begins, widespread

Heavy rain

Low: 42

FRIDAY

Heavy rain likely, gusty winds

Strong to severe storms possible

High: 60

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Colder

Low: 35

