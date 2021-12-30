First Warning: Tracking first potential accumulating snowfall in the New Year

CINCINNATI — Long range models are showing some interesting data as we get into the first week of 2022. Of course, the word "interesting" is usually a replacement for the word “snow” at this time of year.

While the New Year will open with lots of rain on Saturday that could cause some minor flooding issues, it’s Thursday that you should also keep in mind for your plans. Indicators are pointing to accumulating snow on Thursday where a few or several inches of snow could fall across the Tri-State.

Now, it’s waaaaay too early to put hard numbers or timing on this potential storm. However, it’s our policy to give you the absolute “First Warning”, so you can be aware of anything that could shake up your life.

In meteorology, one small variable can send these models very easily down an incorrect path. However, the two main computer forecasts we look at are both indicating possible snow, so it’s worth considering.

Here’s the thing about long range models and using the data publicly: The data is excellent to give meteorologists an early look at what “might” happen and we mix in other factors and put context into our forecast. Long range models are hardly a certainty, like in this case.

Finally, please don’t fall for early predictions on social media spouting doom and gloom weather events. Just keep Thursday in mind and check back on this story each day - we'll be tracking it.

