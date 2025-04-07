Finally a break in the clouds, but frost is expected tonight

We finally have a forecast that doesn't include rainfall. However, the concerns around the Ohio River are far from over. The Ohio River at Cincinnati should crest this morning at 60.5 feet.

Regarding today's forecast, we start with temperatures in the mid-30s, and we'll warm to 56 this afternoon. The sky is partly cloudy, and winds will come from the northwest at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight, clouds move out, and it's a perfect setup for cooling. Temperatures will drop to 25, producing frost across the Tri-State. The National Weather Service has issued a FREEZE WARNING for the entire viewing area from 1 a.m. to 10 a.m. Tuesday.

WCPO Freeze Warning



Tuesday's forecast will be mostly sunny and dry but undeniably cool. Temperatures top out at 45 degrees.

Clouds will increase on Wednesday, and temperatures will return to the mid-50s.

Our next rain chances come Wednesday night into Thursday morning with a quick-moving cold front.

MORNING RUSH

Partly cloudy

Cool and dry

Low: 34

MONDAY

Partly cloudy

Warmer

High: 56

MONDAY NIGHT

Clear sky

Frost likely

Low: 25

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny

Chilly

High: 45

TUESDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

More frost

Low: 29

